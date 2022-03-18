Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sense of normalcy returns as Ludhiana markets brighten up for Holi after 2 years
chandigarh news

Sense of normalcy returns as Ludhiana markets brighten up for Holi after 2 years

On Thursday, many people, including students, were also seen playing Holi at public places a day before the festival
A girl stands with her water gun at a market in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

Amid a constant decline in Covid cases in the district, Ludhiana residents are all set to celebrate the festival of colours with their loved ones almost after a gap of two years.

The markets are once again abuzz with customers who are out to buy their favourite colours, just like during the pre-Covid times.

On Thursday, many people, including students, were also seen playing Holi at public places a day before the festival.

Sharing his delight, Maneet Sobti of Basant Avenue, who went out to buy colours, water balloons and a fancy water gun for his son, said, “It had been a totally dull Holi for the last two years and that’s why, this time we are going to enjoy it to the fullest. My son is very excited and so am I.”

Musical, cartoon character water guns in high demand

From Pokémon, Batman, Spiderman, Ninjas, and Pubg Robot water guns to automatic gatling bubble guns and sniper water guns to the musical ones, children are spoilt for choice this time.

RELATED STORIES

These water guns range from 50 and go up to 2,500.

However, while the shopkeepers are enthused with the heavy rush, the rise in prices of colours and water guns (pichkari) is being seen as a resentment among the buyers.

According to shopkeepers, amid clogged supply of chemicals which led to surge in their prices due to the Russian-Ukraine crises, the cost of chemical colours has shot up.

“A 10kg sack of colour used to cost around 650 earlier, but since the price of chemicals has gone up due to the Russia and Ukraine war, the same sack now costs around 1,100. Moreover, due to the hike in rates of plastic, pichkaris’ price has also gone up by 10-15%,” said Prince Malhotra, a shopkeeper near Daresi Dussehra ground in Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, herbal colours are much in demand.

High demand, low production

According to shopkeepers, water guns were previously imported from China, but now they are being made in Delhi, while the Holi colours are prepared in Jaipur.

“Though there is a huge rush in markets during Holi season, production of the items associated with the festival is relatively low, leading to a hike in prices. The manufacturers here fear that the government might impose restrictions on Holi and thus they didn’t prepare much stock suspecting losses. This led to low supply and more demand, resulting in increase in prices this time,” said Deepak Kapoor, a shopkeeper.

Ludhiana shopkeepers also sold the stocks from the previous year at a cheaper price.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikhil Sharma

Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP