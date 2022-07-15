Separate assembly building: Government diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh, says Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh by seeking a separate assembly building.

The Leader of the Opposition told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If we are experiencing paucity of space in the existing assembly building, then an extension of the Vidhan Sabha building should be created without altering the existing structure. There is no point asking for a separate assembly building by paying an exorbitant amount of money for buying land in our own capital,’’ the former CM said.

“The government has agreed to pay ₹550 crore to the Central government for 10 acres in its own state capital. Chandigarh is spread over about 28,000 acres and Haryana’s share comes to about 12,000 acres. Considering the rate at which the Haryana government is planning to take 10 acres for a new assembly, the state’s share comes to ₹6 lakh crore. Haryana can move to its own capital if we get this ₹6 lakh crore, Hindi-speaking areas and its share of water,” Hooda said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that whether it is Chandigarh or Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the state government is hurting the rights of Haryana, everywhere.