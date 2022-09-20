Separate Sikh body in Haryana: Daduwal, Sikhs welcome SC’s decision

Members of the Sikh community in Haryana welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, by dismissing the petition filed by the SGPC.

HSGMC president Baljit Singh Daduwal termed it a “victory of truth” and thanked the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar “for their support in the fight of Sikhs of Haryana that helped in winning this battle”.

He also expressed gratitude to former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda for forming a committee and giving rights to Sikhs to hold control of gurdwaras in Haryana.

“The decision is being welcomed as there was a long pending demand that the HSGMC be given control of seva of gurdwaras of Haryana,” he said.

Former HSGMC chief Didar Singh Nalvi also hailed the verdict and said that the employees of Punjab who were working in Haryana gurdwaras will not be sacked.

“They are our employees now,” he said, while urging them not to handover the vehicles of gurdwaras to the SGPC.

Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, who had recently left the SAD (Badal), said, “Now the Sangat of Haryana will have control of gurdwaras of the state and have all rights on expenditure.”

Inderpal Singh, a member of the HSGMC, said the SGPC was under the control of Badals, who had appointed their own people in Haryana gurdwaras. “They were taking money to Punjab. The pending work of the Miri-Piri medical college in Shahbad will be completed and more educational institutions will be set up,” he added.

Khattar meets Daduwal, calss SC’s verdict historic

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has congratulated the Sikh community across the state following Supreme Court verdict.

A delegation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee led by Baljit Singh Daduwal met Khattar and expressed gratitude. The CM said the Haryana government had firmly defended the case in the Supreme Court.

After hearing for almost eight years, the court has given this historic decision, which is a matter of great relief for the Sikhs across the state, he said.

Khattar said that his government was working in the interest of Sikhs and assured the delegation that all possible help would be extended in future as well.

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij with a delegation of Sikh leaders at his residence on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that he welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision on a separate committee for gurdwaras in the state.

“Sikhs in Haryana were aspiring for a separate committee, so that they could work and make decisions on their own. The top court’s decision in favour of the Haryana committee is welcomed,” the minister said.

SGPC member and vice-president of HSGMC Harpal Singh Pali said the formation of a separate committee was only possible due to the Khattar government.

“This is in the favour of Haryana’s Sikhs. The funds will be utilised in running schools, colleges and hospitals in the state,” he added.

(With inputs from Ambala)

