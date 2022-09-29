Septuagenarian, grandson held captive: Cash, jewellery worth 17 lakh looted in Amritsar

Two unidentified persons looted cash and jewellery worth ₹17 lakh after holding an elderly woman and her grandson captive at their home in a broad daylight in the Rishi Vihar area on Thursday. The incident took place at around 1:30 pm when the accused entered the home on pretext of repairing the water filtering system, said police.

Sangeeta Rani (71) and her grandson were alone in the home when the incident took place. “Sangeeta’s son and daughter-in-law were on their respective jobs while her husband was on an errand. The accused had entered the home on pretext that they were sent by her son for repairing the water filter system,” said Sadar station house officer Gurbinder Singh. “The accused locked the old woman and her grandson in a room and decamped after looting cash and jewellery,” the SHO said. “They manhandled me and took off the jewellery I was wearing before looting cash and jewellery that were kept in a cupboard,” Sangeeta said, adding that the accused appeared drug addicts.

The SHO said they have registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station against some unidentified persons. Police have also collected the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area to identify the accused.

