Set up night shelters to protect homeless from cold: DC Yashpal Garg directs MC

With the winter setting in, deputy commissioner (DC) Yashpal Garg on Monday directed municipal corporation (MC) to set up night shelters in the city for the homeless people to protect them from cold.

Garg said, “It was reported in Delhi that ten homeless persons died in the cold. MC has been assigned the responsibility of setting up night shelters. Also, each of the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) has been assigned the duty of making a list of the locations in their respective areas which are generally used by the homeless persons to sleep in the night. Such locations may be bus-stops, railway stations, hospitals like PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, verandas in markets, sabzi-mandi and underpass”.

“Also, SDMs are directed to take a night round in their respective area to see whether persons are still sleeping in the open and if found, such persons to be advised to shift to the nearby night shelters. The night round should be preferably done between 12 midnight to 3am. During the night rounds, the arrangements at the night shelters may also be seen and the feedback to be provided to the concerned officers of the MC”, Garg added.

He also urged NGOs/ voluntary organisations and corporations to come forward and donate blankets and woollen clothes to needy individuals.