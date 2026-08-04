Set up NIPER in Himachal, minister writes to Centre

Himachal Pradesh technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani has written to Union minister JP Nadda urging to establish a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in the state.

Himachal Pradesh technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani. (File)

“I requested that NIPER be established in Himachal Pradesh. Since technical education, including pharmacy colleges, comes under my department, such an institution will significantly benefit the state,” he said.

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The minister said Himachal Pradesh is one of India’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs, but stressed that the industry must now invest in research rather than depending primarily on generic medicines. He added that while institutions like NIPER are already conducting high-level research elsewhere in the country, no such institute exists yet in a major pharmaceutical hub like Himachal.

“Generic medicines have made healthcare affordable and there is no doubt about their importance. But the future lies in developing new formulations and innovative medicines. Research is essential if we want to strengthen our pharmaceutical industry, reduce dependence on existing formulations and provide better and more affordable medicines to people,” he said.

Absence of a national-level institute like NIPER limits the potential for advanced research, innovation, collaboration between industry and academic institutions and the development of highly skilled human resources within the state, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dharmani said the state government was willing to provide land for the project and that the final decision rested with the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharmani said the state government was willing to provide land for the project and that the final decision rested with the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

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In his letter, Dharmani also highlighted that the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial area is among the largest pharmaceutical clusters in the country, hosting numerous national and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, the Bulk Drug Park sanctioned for Una is set to further strengthen the state’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Dharmani noted that India possesses a rich tradition of Ayurveda and a vast repository of medicinal plants. “If scientific research is conducted on these natural resources to develop new bio-chemical-based medicines, India could lead the world in this sector. Bio-based medicines are not limited to Ayurveda alone, the importance of medicines derived from natural sources is also steadily increasing within allopathy”.

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He stated, “The establishment of NIPER in Himachal would produce high-caliber scientists, accelerate research, create new employment opportunities for the youth, and foster better synergy between the pharmaceutical industry and educational institutions. This would benefit the pharmaceutical sector of the entire country, alongside that of the state”.

35 engineering students scheduled to visit Japan: Dharmani

Dharmani said that after the Kazakhstan tour of students of the 30 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students, engineering students from Himachal will now go to Japan.

The minister said the initiative would continue, with 35 engineering students scheduled to visit Japan, while teachers would also be sent for international exposure programmes. “The better the teacher, the better the student. Teachers also need exposure to global best practices so they can prepare students for the future,” he said.

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