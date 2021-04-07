Sethi Dhaba owner’s gold chain snatched in Zirakpur

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants on Tuesday snatched the gold chain of Sethi Dhaba owner in Zirakpur.

As per information, Vijay Sethi, owner of the dhaba was on a morning walk around 6.50am near his house on VIP Road when two miscreants came near him on a bike. One of them got down and snatched his gold chain and fled on the bike.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified miscreants under Section 379-B of the IPC at Zirakpur police station. The victim could not see the vehicle registration number of the bike, but the CCTV camera footage of the area was being scanned, police said.

Snatchers strike thrice in Chandigarh

Three snatching incidents were reported from different parts of the city in the past 48 hours.

In the first case, Pooja Kheterpal of Sector 85, Mohali, told the police that her purse was snatched in Sector 34, Chandigarh on Monday evening. She was leaving a relative’s place and as she was about to get in her car, a motorcycle-borne miscreant sped away with her purse which was carrying her mobile phone and ₹7,000 cash.

A case under Sections 379-A and 356 of the IPC was registered at Sector 34 police station.

In the second case, Mohit Sharma of Sector 47, Chandigarh, reported that two unknown persons aboard an autorickshaw snatched his bag carrying his phone and ₹6,000 cash near a petrol pump in Sector 31 on April 5 around 3am. He had just returned from Ambala and was walking home alone when the snatchers struck. A case under section 379-A of the IPC has been registered Sector 31 police station.

In a similar case, Kailash of Sector 4 filed a police complaint stating that an unknown autorickshaw driver sped away after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 8/9 dividing road late on Monday night. Police have registered a case under Section 379-A of the IPC inthe matter.