Seven fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana The district reported seven fresh cases of Covid on Wednesday according to the health department report. No cases of the Omicron variant have, however, been detected so far.

According to the reports, all seven cases of Covid are under the category of Influenza-like-Illness (ILI). The samples of all new patients have been sent to the lab for genome sequencing test.

The number of active patients in the district has also increased to 50, of which, 48 are in isolation, while two are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

The new cases have brought the district’s overall tally to a total of 87,773. Of these, 85,606 patients have recovered, while 2,117 persons have so far died due to the disease.