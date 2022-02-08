Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven held for gambling at Ludhiana’s Mohalla Peeru Banda, 85,000 recovered
chandigarh news

Seven held for gambling at Ludhiana’s Mohalla Peeru Banda, 85,000 recovered

Police arrested seven people from a park in Mohalla Peeru Banda, Ludhiana, for gambling, recovering ₹85000; a case was registered under the Gambling Act
Seven people were arrested in Mohalla Peeru Banda, Ludhiana, for gambling. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correpondent, Ludhiana

Police on Monday busted a gambling racket with the arrest of seven people and recovered 85,000 from their possession.

The accused, identified as Kamaljeet Singh of New Vishnupuri, Nirmal Singh of Manjeet Vihar, Bharat Kumar of New Kartar Nagar, Charanjeet Singh of Railway Colony, Navdeep Singh of Bhora village, Gagan Bhushan of Kamla Nagar and Rahul Sharma of Kundanpuri, were arrested during a raid in Mohalla Peeru Banda.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagjeet Singh, the investigating officer, said the police conducted the raid following a tip-off and made the arrests from a neighbourhood park.

An FIR under the Gambling Act has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP