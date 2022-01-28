Seven more lose battle to virus in Chandigarh tricity

Even as the tricity has been witnessing a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, fatalities due to the virus continue to multiply.

On Thursday, the tricity recorded seven more Covid-related deaths, after three on Wednesday.

Both Chandigarh and Panchkula logged three fatalities each, while one person died in Mohali.

Those who died in Chandigarh comprised a 90-year-old woman from Sector 33, and two men, aged 73 and 34, from Sector 44 and Sector 28, respectively.

According to the health department, the nonagerian patient was hypertensive, and had suffered acute ischemic stroke and subarachnoid haemorrhage. She had received only the first dose of Covid vaccine.

The elderly man was fully vaccinated against the virus, but had diabetes, hypertension and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, and suffered a cardiac arrest.

The youngest deceased was brought dead at GMSH, Sector 16, and later found positive for Covid. His vaccination status is not known.

In Panchkula, a 15-year-old girl from Sector 20 was among the latest casualties. She was under treatment for chronic kidney disease and muscular dystrophy.

Another deceased, an 88-year-old man from Sector 11, was not vaccinated, and had diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The third patient, a 68-year-old woman from Pinjore, was fully vaccinated, but was diabetic and hypertensive.

On Wednesday, one each person had died due to the virus in all three jurisdictions.

Daily case tally below 2,000 for 4th straight day

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases remained below the 2,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day, but there was no major decline in the positivity rate.

While 1,770 people were found positive on Republic Day, a day later, the number came down to 1,545, a 60% drop since the peak of 3,907 cases on January 16.

Among Thursday’s cases, 724 were detected in Mohali, 565 in Chandigarh and 256 in Panchkula.

At the same time, the positivity rate in Mohali and Panchkula was still considerably high at 37% and 30%, respectively. At 15.5%, Chandigarh’s proportion of positive samples was relatively lower.

With more recoveries, tricity’s active caseload came down to 14,019 on Thursday, compared to 21,142 a week ago.

Currently, Mohali has 7,143 positive patients, Chandigarh 5,420 and Panchkula 1,456. But hospitalisations remain low at around 1.7%.

With even people from neighbouring cities and states admitted in Chandigarh’s government and private hospitals, at present, 336 of the total 1,274 oxygen beds are occupied and 40 of the 239 ventilator or ICU beds are also taken.