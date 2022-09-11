Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:44 AM IST

The cumulative count of Covid cases in Ludhiana since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported.

The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease.

On Saturday, there were 51 active cases in the district, of which 49 were under home isolation while the rest were admitted in different hospitals. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.

