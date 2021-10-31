Seven test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Seven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Saturday, a significant drop from 12 cases on Friday.

As many as six cases were reported from Chandigarh alone, followed by one from Mohali. Panchkula, however, reported no new infection on Saturday. Also, no death was recorded for the 25th consecutive day here.

In Chandigarh, the infections surfaced from Sectors 9, 19, 24, 35 and 52. Tricity’s active case tally also rose to 77 on Saturday, with 34 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 29 in Mohali and 14 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,346 positive cases, of which 64,492 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded till date are 68,818. Among these, 67,721 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,769 includes 30, 377 recoveries and 378 casualties.