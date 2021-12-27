Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Seven fresh Covid cases were reported from the Ludhiana on Sunday; However no case of the Omicron variant has been detected from the district yet.
The total number of positive cases reported so far in the district is 87,757 of which 85,597 have recovered. There are 2,116 deaths so far in the district due to Covid. (Representative Image/Reuters)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Sunday. However, there is no case of the Omicron variant detected from the district yet. The health department has sent the samples of the five patients for the genome sequencing test.

Two foreign travellers were among those infected. One had arrived from the United State (US) and the other from the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

According to reports shared by the district administration, the number of active patients in the district has increased to 44 of which 43 are home isolated and one is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The total number of positive cases reported so far in the district is 87,757 of which 85,597 have recovered. There are 2,116 deaths so far in the district due to Covid.

With the Union health ministry warning against the new highly transmissible variant, the Punjab health department had issued an advisory asking frequent international travellers and NRIs visiting Punjab to go through mandatory Covid tests.

If tested positive, passengers will have to go through a genome sequencing test to ensure that they have not been infected by the new strain.

