Seven tourists dead, 10 injured as minibus falls into gorge in Kullu

Published on Sep 26, 2022 10:39 AM IST

17 tourists from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi were on board the Tempo Traveller when accident occurred near Ghiyagi village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district

The mangled remains of the Tempo Traveller that met with an accident at Banjar on the Aut-Luhri highway in Kullu district on Sunday night. (PTI Photo)
ByGaurav Bisht

Seven tourists were killed when the Tempo Traveller in which they were travelling fell into a gorge near Ghiyagi village in Kullu district late on Sunday night.

Police said there were 17 passengers in the minibus when it met with the accident around 11pm on Sunday.

The travellers were from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The injured were admitted to the Zonal Hospital at Banjar and those with serious injuries were referred to a hospital in Kullu.

Banjar legislator Surrender Shourie live-streamed the video on his social media account, apprising locals of the mishap.

On receiving the information, the district administration and the police launched rescue operations.

All seven bodies have been retrieved from the accident spot, Kullu superintendent of police Gurudev Sharma said.

Gaurav Bisht

Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail

