Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven vehicles sans number plates seized at mini-secretariat in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 10, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Eight teams of police personnel conducted checks at the parking lots outside the office of the commissioner of police, excise department, deputy commissioner office, multi level parking and new court complex parking in Ludhiana

Police personnel checking the vehicles at mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three days after a firing incident outside the court complex, the police conducted a special checking at the parking lots of the mini-secretariat on Friday and seized seven vehicles without number plates from the mini-secretariat.

Eight teams of police personnel conducted checks at the parking lots outside the office of the commissioner of police, excise department, deputy commissioner office, multi level parking and new court complex parking.

Assistant commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh said that the police have already strengthened security in the mini-secretariat and new court complex. Some of the vehicles were found suspicious and were seized.

Apart from this, the police also frisked visitors to check if they are carrying contrabands.

