7 workers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Kishtwar

At least seven workers of Pakal Dul hydel power project were killed and three others injured after a vehicle ferrying them veered off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning, said officials.

Among seven dead, two were from Jharkhand. Kishtwar senior superintendent of police, Khalil Poswal said, “A cruiser vehicle bearing registration number (JK-B6-3095), carrying workers to the dam site at Dangduru fell off a road. The vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge, killing seven workers, besides injuring three others”. The 1000 MW Pakal Dul Dam is being constructed over Marusudar river, a tributary of the Chenab river. While six workers were killed on the spot, one more succumbed to his injuries while he was being moved to a hospital. There were a total of 10 people travelling in the ill-fated vehicle. Three injured were shifted to district hospital in Kishtwar.

The deceased were identified as Sudesh Kumar, son of Karam Chand of Kutwara Kastigarh Doda; Akhter Hussain, son of Mohammad Abass of Pingrari Dachhan; Abdul Rasheed, son of Aziz Mohammad of Bunjwah Kishtwar; Mubassar Ahmad of Doda, Itva, son of Mukand Singh, a resident of Jharkhand, Rahul, son of Sanjay Sahu of Gumla district in Jharkhand and Karan Kumar, son of Mohan Lal of Karur in Kishtwar. The accident occurred around 8.35 am.

The injured identified as Ravi Giri of Bihar, Mohammad Gareeb of Ramban and Varunkant Sharma were admitted in Kishtwar district hospital.

Varunkant Sharma said, “We were going to office this morning when driver of the vehicle tried to negotiate (avoid) a stone on the road. He lost control and the vehicle rolled down into the gorge. While the vehicle was rolling down the hill, I was thrown out of the window.”

Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area. According to locals, driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a sharp bend. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.

Meanwhile, police have outrightly denied news being circulated on social media by People’s Anti-Fascist Front, an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad claiming responsibility behind the road accident.

“Fake news is being circulated on social media by a disruptive illegal organisation claiming responsibility of accident,” said SSP Khalil Poswal.

“Their claims on social media are baseless and unfounded. It is a road accident which occurred near the power project where the driver of vehicle lost his control on a sharp curve. The statement of PAFF is refuted and the general public is requested not to pay heed to any of the rumours spread by such disruptive organisations. Anyone found involved in spreading the fake news shall be dealt strictly,” said Poswal.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted, “Spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru dam site. Injured being shifted to district hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided.”

J&K lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

In a condolence message, Sinha said, “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons.”

