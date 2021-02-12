Seven-time Himachal Congress MLA Sujan Singh Pathania passes away

Sujan Singh Pathania, a former Congress minister and the sitting legislator from Fatehpur assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh, passed away on Friday morning after a prolonged illness.

He was 77. He is survived by his wife and a son. Family sources said that he was suffering from various age-related ailments.

The cremation will take place on Saturday.

Took the poll plunge on Janata Party ticket in 1977

The seven-time legislator was born on September 22, 1943, in Lahore. He graduated from Northern Forest Range College, Dehradun, and did two years training in forestry.

Pathania served the Himachal Pradesh forest department before resigning and contesting the assembly elections in 1977. He was elected from Jawali assembly segment on the Janata Party ticket.

He joined the Congress in 1980 and was re-elected to the assembly in 1990, 1993, 2003 besides the 2009 byelection from Jawali assembly constituency and in 2012 from Fatehpur assembly constituency. He served as the power and agriculture minister in the Virbhadra Singh government. He was the state transport minister from August 2007 to December 2007.

He was re-elected to the 13th assembly in 2017 and was nominated as a member in the public accounts and human development committees.

Big loss for state: Congress leaders

Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Kangra district Congress chief Ajay Mahajan expressed grief over Pathania’s death. “It is a big loss to the people of the state and the party,” Agnihotri said.