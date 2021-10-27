Seven-year tenure of BJP-led Haryana govt full of failures: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that the seven-year tenure of the BJP-led state government had been full of failures.

The Congress leader said that before 2014 Haryana had been leading the country in per-capita income, per-capita investment, employment generation and development, but now it has become “number-one in unemployment, crime and substance abuse.”

“The NITI Aayog report says Haryana’s ranking is declining in every sector, including education, health, industry, infrastructure, law and order, sanitation, clean water,” he said.

He questioned how many new medical colleges, universities, national or international-level educational institutions were established in the state during the BJP’s seven-year rule? “No power plant was installed, no medical college or university was built,” he alleged.

He described the present government as the most corrupt and inefficient in the history of the state, which has pushed back the state on every developmental parameter. Hooda said the BJP-JJP ruling alliance had not fulfilled a single promise during their rule. Referring to his Vipaksh Apke Samaksh programme at Karnal, he said people are upset with inflation, unemployment, corruption and crime.

“The government has also suppressed reports of different scams, including liquor smuggling. The BJP-JJP regime had put the farmers in a pitiable condition as fertilizer was being distributed in police stations and police lines for the first time,” Hooda said.