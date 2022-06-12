Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Several vehicles gutted in major fire at police station in Hoshiarpur
chandigarh news

Several vehicles gutted in major fire at police station in Hoshiarpur

Station house officer Onkar Singh Brar said around 30 vehicles were damaged in the fire at the police station that is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in Hoshiarpur
Several vehicles gutted in major fire at police station in Hoshiarpur (HT)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

A massive fire broke out in the premises of Tanda police station on Saturday, destroying several vehicles lying there as case property.

Station house officer Onkar Singh Brar said around 30 vehicles were damaged in the fire that is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

It took the fire brigade more than an hour to douse the flames with the help of police personnel and locals. The fire created panic among the police staff and people present in the vicinity.

