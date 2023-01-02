Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.4° C

Severe cold conditions gripped Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with minimum temperatures registering a sharp fall at many places.

A thick blanket of fog in the morning continued to envelop parts of both the states and Chandigarh, reducing visibility.

According to the MeT department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 0.4 degrees Celsius while Mandkola in Haryana registered a minimum of minus 1.3 degree Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 4.1 degrees, Patiala 5.8 degrees, Pathankot 3.4 degrees, Faridkot 2.2 degrees, Moga 1.2 degrees while Gurdaspur reeled at a low of 4 degrees.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Fatehabad, with a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

While Hisar recorded a low of 4.5 degrees, Narnaul 4.2 degrees, Bhiwani 6.2 degrees, Sirsa 3.4 degrees and Jhajjar registered a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius.