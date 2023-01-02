Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.4° C

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 02, 2023 07:29 PM IST

A thick blanket of fog in the morning continued to envelop parts of both the states and Chandigarh, reducing visibility

People stand around a bonfire on a foggy winter morning in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Severe cold conditions gripped Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with minimum temperatures registering a sharp fall at many places.

According to the MeT department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 0.4 degrees Celsius while Mandkola in Haryana registered a minimum of minus 1.3 degree Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 4.1 degrees, Patiala 5.8 degrees, Pathankot 3.4 degrees, Faridkot 2.2 degrees, Moga 1.2 degrees while Gurdaspur reeled at a low of 4 degrees.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Fatehabad, with a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

While Hisar recorded a low of 4.5 degrees, Narnaul 4.2 degrees, Bhiwani 6.2 degrees, Sirsa 3.4 degrees and Jhajjar registered a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

