Chandigarh News / Sexual assault on minor: Ludhiana police file chargesheet within 3 days
chandigarh news

Sexual assault on minor: Ludhiana police file chargesheet within 3 days

A Class A certificate has been recommended for Ludhiana sub-inspector Ranjit Singh for expeditiously disposing of the case in which a minor was sexually assaulted in her house on September 5, the police filed a chargesheet was filed within 3 days
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The Ludhiana police have also requested the sessions court to fast-track the trial so that the minor who was sexually assaulted can get justice at the earliest. (Representative Image/HT)

With Ludhiana leading the state in crimes against women as per data collated by the National Crime Records Bureau, cops in the district are working hard to expeditiously bring culprits to the book.

Acting swiftly in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, where a 16-year-old Dhillon Nagar resident had, on September 6, accused Krishan Ram of Basant Nagar of barging into her house and molesting her, the police filed a chargesheet in the matter within three days.

The cops have also requested the sessions court to fast-track the trial so that the victim can get justice at the earliest.

Appreciating sub-inspector Ranjit Singh for disposing of the case quickly, senior officers have recommended a Class-A certificate for him.

Apart from the POCSO Act, an FIR was lodged under Section 354 (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused was arrested soon after.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area-B), Randhir Singh, said, “Investigating officer, Ranjit Singh, had completed the investigation and prepared a chargesheet by September 8 and had filed it the next day.”

The SI said, “The accused had met the 16-year-old at the house of his friend on August 20 and had exchanged phone numbers with her. On learning that the victim’s mother was not at home, he had barged into her house and attempted to rape her. He fled when the victim raised the alarm. Her siblings were also at home at the time.”

The girl is drop out and had lost her father a few years ago. Her mother works in a factory.

“There was nobody in the family who could pursue the case, so we did are best to complete the investigation at the earliest,” the SI said.

