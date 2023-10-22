Sexual harassment case against Sandeep Singh: Court directs Chandigarh Police to provide complainant with copy of Chargesheet

After the woman coach, who has accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, moved an application in a local court seeking a day-to-day trial in the case, the court on Saturday issued directions to Chandigarh Police to provide a copy of the chargesheet along with complete documents whether relied upon or not by the prosecution to the complainant, said advocate Deepanshu Bansal, the complainant’s counsel.

While advocates Sameer Sethi and Deepanshu Bansal appeared on behalf of the complainant in the court on Saturday, Sandeep has sought exemption from appearance in the court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The chargesheet submitted runs into 700 pages and the Chandigarh Police have invoked Sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 354 A, 354 B, 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sandeep, 37, a former captain of the Indian hockey team was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of the junior athletics coach. On January 1, he had given up his sports portfolio.

Bansal said: “The court also sought an action taken report from the police on our application for taking action against Arun Jogi, Pooja Jogi, Prithavi Jogi and others for revealing the name of the victim/complainant and defaming her.”

The case will next be heard on November 4.

