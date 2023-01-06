Sexual harassment case against Sandeep Singh: INLD women’s wing delegation meets Haryana governor

: A delegation of opposition Indian National Lok Dal’s women wing here on Thursday met Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and sought his intervention to dismiss minister Sandeep Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing a woman coach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The delegation, led by INLD’s women wing state president Sumitra Devi and general secretary Sunaina Chautala, gave a memorandum to the governor and demanded Singh’s dismissal and arrest.

The delegation said Singh should be immediately dismissed as a minister so that the ongoing investigation against him could be conducted impartially and the victim could get justice.

After meeting Dattatreya, Devi said at the time of polls the BJP government took women’s votes by giving the slogan “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and gained power. Claiming that the BJP government is trying to save Singh, Devi said now everyone has seen what a woman coach had to face. If the minister is not dismissed and arrested within 15 days, then the women’s wing of the INLD will protest against the BJP-led government in the entire state and will ‘gherao’ the residence of the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Sandeep Singh, Chautala said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said despite an FIR having been lodged against the BJP leader a week ago by the Chandigarh Police, he has not resigned and continues to enjoy all facilities of being a minister.