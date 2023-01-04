‘Sexual harassment’ case: Woman coach appears before Chandigarh Police 3-member SIT

The junior woman coach, who has accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday.

She came to the Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am and left at 7.45 pm. The SIT was formed on Saturday.

Talking to mediapersons outside the police station, she said, “I have been getting threats but this will not deter me from fighting for justice. I will keep fighting till I get justice.”

“I am being pressurised and was even offered ₹1 crore to move to any other country of my choice,” the coach said after recording her statement before the SIT. Though she clarified that the Chandigarh Police has not pressurised her and she is satisfied with the investigations so far. She added, “Till he is in power, how can you expect fair investigation.”

The three-member SIT is headed by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, east) Palak Goel, and comprises inspectors Usha Rani and Ranjeet Singh. The team will report to SP (city) Shruti Arora, and SSP (UT) Manisha Chaudhary.

She has also deposited her mobile phone with the police. Her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate is likely to be recorded on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday night had registered a case under Sections 354, 354-A, 354-B, 342 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, against Sandeep Singh. Sandeep had announced to give up his sports portfolio after the registration of the case.

The junior coach, who took part in the Rio Olympics, was recruited under the government’s outstanding sportspersons scheme in September. She had alleged that she is constantly receiving threats. On Sunday, the SIT had visited her residence in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, her advocate Deepanshu Bansal said, “Law is same for every person then why Sandeep has not been arrested so far. My client has been questioned for the fourth time, while Sandeep has not been called even once.” He said that his client had handed over all the evidences to the police.

