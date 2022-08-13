SFJ threats fallout: Security heightened at railway stations across Punjab
Security has been heightened at all railway stations across Punjab in wake of recent threats from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of banned terror outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), ahead of Independence Day on Monday.
An AIG-level meeting was held by government railway police (GRP) on Thursday with regards to security arrangements at railway stations. AIG GRP Harmeet Hundal issued directions to all officials to keep strict vigil and patrol the railway tracks and key areas under the railways’ jurisdiction. These directions have been issued after a video of National Flag being burnt on tracks in Manawala near Amritsar came to fore recently.
Pannu had threatened to take off National Flags installed at railway stations and government offices and hoist Khalistani flags.
“Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana are the most vulnerable places as National Flags are installed here and moreover these are among the busiest railway stations in Punjab,” said a senior police officer, privy to the development. According to police officials, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has also threatened to kidnap prominent politicians and police officers of the state.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the scheduled visit of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Ludhiana on August 15, the security at the station has been scaled up. A programme involving the CM, according to the police is scheduled at Guru Nanak Stadium which is near the station .No passenger will be allowed to wait for the train more than an hour due to security reasons.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
-
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
-
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics