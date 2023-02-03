SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign, domestic tourists at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has deputed five guides having communication skills in foreign languages, including English, at the Golden Temple to facilitate visitors from foreign countries, and other states.

These guides have been given the responsibility to make the devotees, coming from other cultures of foreign countries and other states aware of the Sikh history, historic places situated in the Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) complex, sarais and langar. Besides, they will also apprise the devotees of the sanctity, respect and maryada of Darbar Sahib, said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, while deploying them in the parkarma of the central Sikh shrine.

As per SGPC officials, on average 1 lakh pilgrims and other visitors visit the shrine complex daily from across the world.

“Many devotees, who come from other countries and states, are not aware of Sikh culture, maryada and traditions. These employees will guide them. They will inspire them to follow the traditions and maryada while paying obeisance here,” said Dhami.

The SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, “These guides have been chosen from existing staff members on merit, keeping in view of their calibre and communication skills. We hope this step by the SGPC will yield good results”.

The SGPC already has information officers at the Golden Temple, but they usually facilitate VIPs or special persons visiting the shrine. The apex gurdwara body was often criticised for not making arrangements of guiding visitors of other cultures and countries.