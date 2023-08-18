Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Punjab: SGPC bans offering toys in gurdwaras; circular issued to managers

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 18, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Following an order of the Akal Takht Jathedar, regarding ban on offering toys at gurdwaras by the sangat (devotees), the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday issued circular to all gurdwara managers under its management.

Teja Singh Samundri Hall, head office of the SGPC, in Amritsar. (HT file)

In the circular issued by the SGPC secretary to the gurdwara managers, the managers were asked to ensure that no devotee offers toys.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said at some gurdwaras, devotees offer toys (planes) in the name of devotion, which is not as per the maryada (Sikh code of conduct). He also appealed to the preachers to vastly propagate this order of Akal Takht to the masses.

Topics
akal takht jathedar
