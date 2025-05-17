SGPC chief gives 5 lakh relief to kin of 4 Sikhs killed in Poonch shelling

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to meet the families of the four Sikhs killed during Pakistan shelling last week. Dhami participated in the Antim Ardas (prayer ceremony) and handed over ₹ 5 lakh cheques to the bereaved families. (HT File)

Dhami participated in the Antim Ardas (prayer ceremony) and handed over ₹5 lakh cheques to the bereaved families. He was accompanied by SGPC members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Mahant Manjit Singh, and assistant secretary Harbhajan Singh Vakta.

Dhami said the outcomes of war are never in favour of humanity and that its devastating impact is borne by innocent people for generations. The SGPC president also appealed to the Union Government to adopt a more inclusive approach towards the Sikh community in J&K, and grant them minority status.

Dhami also urged the J&K chief minister to ensure the well-being of the affected Sikh families and provide government jobs to at least one member of each family. Mahant Manjit Singh announced that he will bear the educational expenses of the children of the affected families.