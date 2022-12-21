SGPC chief rejects election of ad-hoc HSGMC committee head

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday rejected the election of office-bearers of the ad-hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), saying that the Sikh community does not accept such ‘government-appointed’ panel and would continue to oppose it.

The head of the apex gurdwara body said that a separate committee for Haryana gurdwaras being made forcibly with the intervention of anti-Sikh ideological powers and governments is not in the interest of Sikhs.

He said it is a conspiracy to break panthic institutions, and the apprehension expressed by the Sikh community has been confirmed by the government’s election of the HSGMC office bearers today.

“We had said it earlier that the Haryana gurdwara committee is being established at the behest of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. Along with the Central government, Haryana’s BJP government wants to take the Sikh issues directly in their own hands and run them according to their wishes, but the history of the Sikh community is that they have never tolerated government interference,” said Dhami.

