SGPC delegation meets Punjab governor, seeks release of 9 Sikh prisoners

A high-level delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami met governor Banwarilal Purohit to seek the release of nine ‘Sikh prisoners’ who have served their terms.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SGPC delegation included its senior vice-president Harbhajan Singh Masana, junior vice-president Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa, general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta, member Bhagwant Singh Sialka, and assistant secretaries Lakhbir Singh and Harbhajan Singh. A memorandum was given to the governor for President Droupadi Murmu to seek the release of nine Sikh prisoners. They include Gurdeep Singh Khera, Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjit Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara, according to a press release. SGPC’s additional secretary Sukhminder Singh was also present.

It said the details of 26 lakh proformas filled by the people under the SGPC’s signature campaign along with demand letters were handed over to the governor. In a separate memorandum in the name of the President of India, an appeal has been made to resolve the issue of Rajoana’s commutation of the death sentence to life. The SGPC delegation also asked the governor to take serious consideration and decision on the matter of attempted distortion in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 by the Punjab Government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After meeting the governor, Dhami told reporters that the discrimination against Sikh prisoners was a violation of human rights. He said the SGPC has been requesting the central and state governments repeatedly to take a decision on this matter, but no decisive action has been taken. “On the order of Akal Takht, the SGPC carried out a signature campaign, under which 26 lakh people have raised their voices in favour of the release of the Sikh prisoners,” he said. Dhami said that although these 26 lakh proformas were brought from Amritsar to Chandigarh in a truck but as the Punjab Raj Bhawan did not allow it, they submitted the details in digital form in a pen drive. He also accused the Bhagwant Mann government of acting beyond its authority by interfering in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON