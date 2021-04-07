Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC employee’s killing: Daughter’s stalker, aide held; pistol used in crime recovered
SGPC employee's killing: Daughter's stalker, aide held; pistol used in crime recovered

Police on Tuesday solved the murder case of a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employee with the arrest of two men
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Police on Tuesday solved the murder case of a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employee with the arrest of two men. Gurmej Singh, 45, of Jamalpura village was shot dead by unidentified assailants in June 2019.

Those arrested have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jashan, of Noordi village and Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, of Tarn Taran. Police said Jashan, who had been stalking the victim’s daughter, hatched a conspiracy to commit the crime with the help of Arsh and one Amritpal Singh of Bachre village.

Gurmej, who had been living in the SGPC’s Tarn Taran quarters, was gunned down when he was on the way to his sister’s place in Alawalpur village. “My uncle used to visit us on his motorcycle every evening for fetching milk. Around 10 pm on June 25, 2019, I was informed that my uncle was lying dead on a road near Bachre village. We reached the spot and found that he was shot,” the victim’s nephew (sister’s son) had told the police.

A case under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against some unidentified persons at City police station in Tarn Taran.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said, “We have also recovered a .32 calibre pistol and five cartridges from the possession of the accused. The same weapon was used to kill Gurmej. Jashan was obsessed with the victim’s daughter. The victim had thrashed the accused twice for stalking his daughter and the latter nursed a grudge against the victim.”

