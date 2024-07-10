SGPC flays razing of houses of Sikh families in Karnal village

Nearly two weeks after four houses--belonging to members of the Sikh community allegedly built on panchayat land were demolished at Amupur village in Karnal’s Nissing, a delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar visited the site and met the displaced families on Tuesday. The SGPC delegation meeting the families in Karnal’s Amupur village. According to the sarpanch, the houses were illegally built on a panchayat land (HT Photo)

The panel formed by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, comprised of SGPC senior vice-president Harbhajan Singh Masana, junior vice president Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa, member Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Baldev Singh Qaimpur and member of SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee Tejinderpal Singh Ladwa.

After inspecting the demolished houses and cattle sheds, nearly 30 kilometres away from district headquarters, the panel expressed their commitment to stand with the families and strongly opposed government’s action. The SGPC announced an initial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to the four families.

Speaking to the media, SGPC panel leader Harbhajan Singh Masana said that as per the order of SGPC president an assistance of ₹1 lakh each is being provided initially to them and they are assured support at all levels with further assistance as per their need.

SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal, meanwhile, hit out at the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC), for not paying head to their plight yet.

“They are functioning in Kurukshetra, a short distance from the incident site and even after many days have passed, they have not met the victim Sikh families at Amupur. This is shameful,” he added.

Meanwhile, Buta Singh said that they are four brothers and were living with their families in the houses that were demolished by the authorities on June 26.

“Our ancestors migrated from Pakistan during the partition and settled at this place, but suddenly they came with police to demolish the houses. No notices were served. They left us with no shelter, water, electricity or place for toilet. On Monday night, members from a gurudwara sent a few kilos of ration. We were told that HSGMC sent it,” he added.

Another family member Ravinder Kaur said that when the authorities arrived, their husbands were away in Nissing. They were taken to police station with kids.

On the other hand, Nissing Block Agriculture Officer (BAO) Karambir Giri, who was appointed duty megistrate on orders of DC Uttam Singh, said that the demolition drive was carried out as the houses were built on encroached land belonging to gram panchayat.

Meanwhile, sarpanch Yudhvir Singh Rana said that several notices were served to them and during demolition due care was taken to keep safe their belongings and cattle.