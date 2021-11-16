SGPC jatha to visit Kartarpur to celebrate parkash purb

AMRITSAR

Hailing the Centre’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on November 17 for parkash purb of Guru Nanak, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday decided to send a “jatha” to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur.

The “jatha”, which will pay obeisance at the gurdwara on November 19, will be led by the gurdwara body’s chief Bibi Jagir Kaur. It will also include a “ragi jatha” (group of Gurbani singers) and other members of the gurdwara body. The SGPC has also appealed to the Sikh sangat to take part in the “jatha” to celebrate Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary at Kartarpur Sahib.

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted that the corridor will be reopened from tomorrow (Wednesday), two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, saying the decision will benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims.

“I thank the Prime Minister, home minister, foreign minister and the other cabinet ministers who have taken the decision in favour of the aspirations of the Sikh sangat,” Jagir Kaur said.

“As soon as we came to know about the reopening of the corridor, we requested the manager of gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to start akhand paath (continual recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) from the SGPC in view of the Gurpurb,” she said.

“We expect 1,500 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib through the corridor on Gurpurb. The SGPC will expenses of Sikhs who wish to visit the historic shrine, the SGPC chief added.

Kaur said another SGPC “jatha” of 855 pilgrims was scheduled to visit Nankana Sahib via the Attari-Wagah brder on November 17 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Of the 179 historic gurdwaras that came under Pakistan’s jurisdiction after Partition, only 10-12 are open for want of pilgrims, Kaur said, urging the Indian government to look into the matter.

