SGPC marks death anniversary of Indira Gandhi’s assassin, Congress flays move

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday observed the 37th death anniversary of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Also, Congress leaders and workers observed Gandhi’s death anniversary in the city and condemned the SGPC’s move to commemorate the “killers” of the former prime minister.

An akhand path, bhog, kirtan and ardas were performed by the SGPC at Jhanda Bunga Sahib Gurdwara as a tribute to Beant. Akal Takht additional head granthi Giani Malkiat Singh, SGPC member Manjit Singh and leaders of some Sikh radical organisations besides a representative of parallel Akal Takht jathedar Dhian Singh Mand hailed Beant and Satwant Singh, the other assassin of the former PM, as “martyrs”.

Beant Singh along with Satwant had gunned down Gandhi on October 31, 1984, to avenge Operation Bluestar by the army to flush out armed terrorists from the Golden Temple complex. Beant was shot dead after the incident while Satwant was injured critically. Satwant and co-conspirator Kehar Singh were hanged to death on January 6, 1989.

“The then central government in 1984 employed the army to commit genocide of Sikhs. At least 38 gurdwaras, including the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht, were attacked,” said Giani Malkiat Singh.

SGPC member Manjit Singh said, “The three restored the honor of Sikhs.”

Satwant Singh’s nephew Sukhwinder Singh Agwan was honoured by the SGPC on the occasion.