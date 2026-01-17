SGPC passes resolution against Atishi over alleged remarks on Sikh Gurus

Amid the row over the authenticity of a video clip showing AAP leader Atishi making a remark about Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Delhi assembly, the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday passed a resolution condemning her alleged remark. The SGPC president stated that legal action would be taken against the AAP leader for “displaying a deplorable mindset”. (HT)

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting of the executive committee at its head office, said, “A condemnation resolution was passed regarding the derogatory remarks about the Sikh Gurus, and a decision was taken to initiate strict action against her.”

Dhami said the use of derogatory language about Sikh Gurus by an elected representative during an ongoing session of the Delhi legislative assembly had hurt Sikh sentiments. He stated that legal action would be taken against the AAP leader for “displaying a deplorable mindset”.

Besides this, the SGPC also appreciated the achievement of six students of the Nishchay Administrative Services Training Academy, run to prepare Sikh students for competitive examinations, for qualifying the preliminary PCS examination.

Appreciation was also expressed for a student of Nishchay Academy of Judicial Services, Bahadurgarh, Patiala, who cleared the Law Officer examination conducted by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Dhami said the SGPC had consistently endeavoured to ensure that Sikh students qualified competitive examinations and reach high positions so that they could work for the welfare of society in accordance with the Guru’s blessed principles.

The SGPC president also strongly condemned the act committed by a youth in violation of Maryada (code of conduct) in the sacred sarovar of Golden Temple. He said any act against Maryada cannot be tolerated. Such incidents, he added, hurt Sikh sentiments. He appealed to people of all faiths to strictly observe the sacred Maryada while paying obeisance at Golden Temple.

The SGPC president, along with senior officials of the gurdwara body, on Friday also visited Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib in the vicinity of Golden Temple, where sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib are printed. The gurdwara body is all set to hand over record related to the missing 328 saroops case to the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police on directions of the Akal Takht.