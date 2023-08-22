Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC chief Dhami condemns cane charge on Punjab farmers

SGPC chief Dhami condemns cane charge on Punjab farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 22, 2023 10:21 PM IST

In a statement, Dhami said after the situations caused by floods in Punjab, farmer bodies were continuously struggling for their rightful demands, and the SGPC supports the same

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday condemned cane charge by the state government on farmers in Longowal and expressed his condolences to the family of the farmer who lost his life.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (File photo)

In a statement, Dhami said after the situations caused by floods in Punjab, farmer bodies were continuously struggling for their rightful demands, and the SGPC supports the same.

He said registration of cases under serious offences against the struggling farmers in Longowal is a condemnable action, which the government should withdraw immediately.

The SGPC president said farmers provide food to the entire country and have always served the humanity generously even during natural calamities. He said the SGPC would provide all possible support to the struggling farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sgpc state government
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP