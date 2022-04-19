SGPC raises concern over ‘disappearance’ of Pakistan’s first Sikh cop

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday raised concern over the alleged disappearance of Pakistan’s first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh Shaheen, calling it an act of repression against minorities in the neighbouring country.

Condemning “injustice and excesses” on the Sikhs in Pakistan, SGPC president Harjinder Singh said in the past too, there have been such “unfortunate” incidents, making it clear that the minority community is not safe there.

“This phenomenon is not right and the government of any country is responsible for the safety of the people of all communities. The abduction of Gulab Singh Shaheen at an undisclosed location is a matter of fear among Sikhs in Pakistan and the Pakistan government should immediately disclose his whereabouts,” said the head of the Sikhs’ apex gurdwara body while referring to some purported media reports in Pakistan.

Even in 2018, Shaheen had posted a video alleging that he was roughed up and forcibly evicted from his house in Lahore, following a property dispute with the government.

