Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC raises concern over ‘disappearance’ of Pakistan’s first Sikh cop
chandigarh news

SGPC raises concern over ‘disappearance’ of Pakistan’s first Sikh cop

Condemning “injustice and excesses” on the Sikhs in Pakistan, SGPC president Harjinder Singh said in the past too there have been such “unfortunate” incidents
The SGPC chief was referring to purported media reports in Pakistan about alleged abduction of Gulab Singh Shaheen. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 08:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday raised concern over the alleged disappearance of Pakistan’s first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh Shaheen, calling it an act of repression against minorities in the neighbouring country.

Condemning “injustice and excesses” on the Sikhs in Pakistan, SGPC president Harjinder Singh said in the past too, there have been such “unfortunate” incidents, making it clear that the minority community is not safe there.

“This phenomenon is not right and the government of any country is responsible for the safety of the people of all communities. The abduction of Gulab Singh Shaheen at an undisclosed location is a matter of fear among Sikhs in Pakistan and the Pakistan government should immediately disclose his whereabouts,” said the head of the Sikhs’ apex gurdwara body while referring to some purported media reports in Pakistan.

Even in 2018, Shaheen had posted a video alleging that he was roughed up and forcibly evicted from his house in Lahore, following a property dispute with the government.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP