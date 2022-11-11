SGPC reiterates its demand to free Sikh prisoners

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) while reacting to the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to release convicts in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, raised question that why the same is not being applied in the cases of Sikh political prisoners.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the “discriminatory” policy being adopted by governments for the Sikhs stands exposed with this decision. The SGPC president in a statement issued from Dhami’s office said that the Sikh community has been raising voice for the release of Sikh political prisoners locked-up in different jails in the country for the last three decades, but the governments have turned a deaf ear.

In a statement, he said, “There are many such cases, in which the governments have been merciful to the prisoners with heinous charges like murder, rape, etc. On the other hand, injustice is being done to the Sikh prisoners. Even release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar is possible with a consent from the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, but the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is adopting anti-Sikh sentiments. Similarly, the case of Bhai Gurdeep Singh Khera’s release is pending with the Karnataka government”.

Dhami said despite the clear instructions by the Supreme Court in the case of death sentence commutation of Balwant Singh Rajoana, the governments are working under the policy of ignorance and opposition.

The SGPC President said if the Tamil Nadu state government can recommend the release of accused involved in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, then why not the same can be done by the governments of various states, including the Centre and Punjab for the release of Sikh political prisoners.

He also said that the release of the Sikh prisoners is linked to completion of their sentences, while the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination have been released prematurely. This discrimination is deeply hurtful to Sikh sentiments, about which governments should be serious.

‘Congress hurt Sikh sentiments by giving responsibility to Jagdish Tytler’

Dhami also expressed strong objection to Congress for including Sikh genocide accused Jagdish Tytler in the state election committee for the elections of Municipal Corporation Delhi. He said that even after 38 years, the wounds of the Sikh genocide are still oozing and the victim Sikh families are demanding punishment for the perpetuators. He said Congress is rewarding the perpetrators of Sikh massacre by giving them important positions. The SGPC President said Congress should refrain from such actions.

Harjinder Singh Dhami has also condemned the incident of honouring Congress leader Kamal Nath, another accused of Sikh genocide cases, during a religious congregation related to Prakash Gurpurb of first Guru at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the organisers of the event did not do it right by honouring Kamal Nath.