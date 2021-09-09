Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC starts langar at Karnal protest site, BKU leader Charuni refutes Sukhbir Badal’s claim
chandigarh news

SGPC starts langar at Karnal protest site, BKU leader Charuni refutes Sukhbir Badal’s claim

BKU leader denies having received any call from Sukhbir Badal on starting langar at the site; says gurdwara managements serving them food on their own
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Farmers during a protest in Karnal on Wednesday. (ANI)

With the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) starting langar and other facilities for the farmers protesting at Karnal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Wednesday dismissed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s claim that the farmer leader called him over phone seeking food services from the gurdwaras.

“Last night, I received a call from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni who sought arrangement of langar, citing gathering of farmers in large numbers. I have given the task of making arrangements of water and langar to SGPC president Jagir Kaur and chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami,” said Sukhbir while interacting with mediapersons outside a Hoshiarpur court.

Later, he made a similar claim in a video shared on social media. He said, “The SAD and SGPC are extending complete support to the ongoing dharna at Karnal. We have responded to Gurnam Singh Charuni’s call for arranging langar and other services for protester.”

Addressing the gathering at the protest site at Karnal, Charuni ruled out any such call from his side. “The gurdwara managements are serving us langar for which we are grateful to them. But a statement of Sukhbir Badal has surfaced. I don’t know what his intention behind this statement is,” he claimed.

RELATED STORIES

“Gurdwara employees are coming out to serve us on their own. Why would we need to call him (Sukhbir)? He is not a thekedar (contractor) of all the gurdwaras that langar will be provided on his instructions. The head of Gurdwara Nada Sahib met me and informed that they had brought the langar from the shrine. I found the utterances of Badal absurd,” he said.

He added, “Neither I called him over phone, nor I have any relation with him. I feel he wants to mislead the farmers. Actually, they have earned a very bad reputation in Punjab and the people are not allowing them to enter their areas.”

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, SGPC head Jagir Kaur said, “While the SGPC was approached by the people through Twitter for langar, the SAD chief also called me asking me to serve the protesters. I assured him that we have already made up our mind to do sewa for the farmers and he did not need to worry.”

She said the SGPC will also provide other facilities to the protesters. “Our sub-office in Kurukshetra and managers of gurdwaras in Haryana have been instructed to start working in this regard with immediate effect. Also, teams have been deputed from the gurdwaras along the Haryana border. Arrangements of langar, tea, water, bedding and accommodation will be made for the farmers”, she said.

The farmers are struggling for their rights and the SGPC, as the foremost body of the Sikh community, is with them, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP appoints Gajendra Sekhawat Punjab affairs in-charge for 2022 assembly polls

66% of cases filed during Covid-19 pandemic disposed of, says Punjab and Haryana high court

Talks with govt fail, Roadways staff to shut all bus stands in Punjab today

Sukhbir Badal rejects 40 per quintal wheat MSP hike, terms it meagre
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP