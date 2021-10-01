Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SGPC to connect with foreign colleges, universities

The SGPC chief said the institutes run by the gurdwara body would also welcome foreign students at SGPC-run colleges and universities.
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:41 AM IST
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the gurdwara body will establish contact with foreign colleges and universities for the benefit of study wanting to go abroad. (HT FILE)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will establish connections with foreign colleges and universities to facilitate students hoping to study abroad, the gurdwara body’s president Bibi Jagir Kaur said on Thursday.

Presiding over the body’s education committee meet, she said, “Schools and colleges of the SGPC have always achieved great heights and worked for the betterment of students. In view of the current trend among the students to study abroad, we will establish contact with foreign colleges and universities to provide opportunities to students to go abroad for higher education. At the same time, foreign students will also be able to take education in the colleges and universities run by the SGPC.”

The decision was taken despite concerns being raised by other Sikh institutions over the mass exodus of Sikh youth to foreign countries. The committee also decided to upgrade the libraries of all SGPC schools and colleges and coordinate with various companies for employment of students.

