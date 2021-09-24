Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SGPC to send delegation to meet Shah seeking ‘direct control’ on 30 historic gurdwaras

The central government is not responding to their repeated requests over control of historic gurdwaras, so we have decided to send a delegation to Union home minister Amit Shah, says SGPC chief Jagir Kaur
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:50 AM IST
SGPC president Jagir Kaur also expressed concern over the alleged disrespect shown to the beard of Sikh men in Delhi during a protest in support of the farmers’ agitation. Apart from control of gurdwaras, the government is also not paying attention to our other demands, she said, adding that home minister Amit Shah will be apprised about all these issues. (HT photo)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday announced to send a delegation to meet Union home minister Amit Shah over its long-pending demand of bringing nearly 30 historic Sikh shrines under its “direct control”.

The decision was taken in meeting of the gurdwara body’s executive committee.

SGPC chief Jagir Kaur said, “We have written several times to the Centre for bringing 30 locally managed historic gurdwaras under the SGPC’s direct control as per the Sikh Gurdwaras Act. But the government is not responding to our repeated requests in this regard besides other demands. It is due to this non-serious attitude of the Union government that even the SGPC general elections are not being held on time.”

Kaur also expressed concern over the alleged disrespect shown to the beard of Sikh men in Delhi during a protest in support of the farmers’ agitation. “I appeal to the farmer leaders to issue statements to clarify their stance on this. The guilty should be punished,” she said.

Action should be taken on the recommendations of a sub-committee formed to look into the evidence of army action at the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht in June 1984, she added. “The pain of the genocide is still there in the hearts of Sikhs,” Kaur said.

Also, the historic well of the sixth Guru in the basement of Akal Takht Sahib will soon be opened for the devotees, she further said.

