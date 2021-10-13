Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC to set up super-specialty hospital in Jalandhar
chandigarh news

SGPC to set up super-specialty hospital in Jalandhar

Hospital to be dedicated to Sikh Guru Ramdas; 26 kanal land donated for the facility by a devotee, Joginder Singh; construction to begin soon,says SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday announced a super-specialty hospital, dedicated to Guru Ramdas, in Jalandhar.

The SGPC president said a devotee, Joginder Singh, had donated 26 kanals for developing a hospital in Jalandhar and construction will begin soon. At the same time, she announced commissioning of a large hospital developed in the past at Tarn Taran.

Kaur said a dispensary offering affordable medicines near the Information Centre at the Golden Temple complex was almost complete.

Sharing the outline of ceremonies planned for the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas on October 22, Kaur said a nagar kirtan will be organised on October 21 and like every year, Raag Darbar and Padtal Shabad Gyan Kirtan Samagam will be organised the same night.

The nagar kirtan will start from Akal Takht and pass through the outer gates of the old city, before culminating at Golden Temple.

On October 22, jalau (grandeur) will be decorated at Golden Temple, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib, and a grand event will be held at the Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan hall.

Earthen lamps and fireworks will light up the evening later at Golden Temple and other gurdwaras.

