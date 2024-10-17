SGPC turns down Giani Harpreet Singh’s resignation as Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday turned down the resignation of Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh even as the Sikh community advocated the same. Shiromani Akali Dal rebel leaders meeting Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Talwandi Sabo on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

A day after the Panj Singh Sahiban, which also included him, directed Shiromani Akali Dal working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar to expel SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha for 10 years for resorting to character assassination of the Sikh clergy, Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday tendered his resignation.

Declining the resignation, Dhami said, “The SGPC has followed the edicts and guidelines of the Panj Singh Sahiban (jathedars of Takhts) who lead the community. They have been given due respect and that will remain intact”.

Describing the recent developments as “community crisis”, he said, “The services of Giani Harpreet Singh as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib and acting jathedar of Akal Takht have been commendable. We give him due respect. So, I decline his resignation. I have conveyed this to him over phone.”

He said, “The SGPC needs his precious services in the current period and future. I request him to continue to lead us. I request all to not make any statement publicly. If anyone has any objection, he or she should raise the issue internally. The community is in crisis.”

He also appealed to Valtoha not to utter anything against the Singh Sahiban.

While announcing his decision to quit on Wednesday, Giani Harpreet Singh had said, “Valtoha was carrying out the character assassination of Panj Singh Sahiban on a regular basis. So, the Panj Singh Sahiban pronounced the decision against him yesterday. Even after that, he has not relented and is targeting me. He has crossed all limits of stooping low. He is passing on messages to me through different persons. There have been threats against my family, including my daughters. My caste is being examined. I never expected this from him. He is doing so after his unholy efforts of calling me a broker of the RSS-BJP. This is beyond tolerance.”

“The biggest thing is Valtoha is being shielded by the social media wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its leaders who lack knowledge of Panthic traditions. We are not afraid of Valtoha. My organisation, the SGPC, is also mum on this issue. In such a situation, I cannot serve at Takht Sahib. Apart from being a jathedar, I am also a father of daughters. I’m sending my resignation to the SGPC chief,” he had said.

Hours after Giani Harpreet Singh’s resignation, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh came out in support of him and threatened to quit if his resignation is accepted by SGPC president Dhami.

Meanwhile, working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar-led delegation of the SAD met Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Thursday. The delegation also comprised senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, who said they had apologised for Valtoha’s remarks against the jathedar, even though he is not part of the party now. However, he remained mum on the resignation of Giani Harpreet Singh.

The ongoing crisis began after a group of Akali leaders revolted against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and complained against him for mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007-17. After this, the highest Sikh temporal declared Sukhbir tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct). However, the pronouncement of tankhah (religious punishment) to him by the Sikh clergy is pending yet. Valtoha alleged that the Sikh clergy are under pressure of the central government, the BJP, RSS and Sikhs living abroad.