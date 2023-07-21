SGPC urges PTC to continue Gurbani broadcast till its channel is launched

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday appealed to the management of GNext Media, which runs the PTC channel, to continue the live broadcast of Gurbani till its satellite channel is launched. SGPC members address mediapersons in Amritsar on Friday. (HT Photo)

The appeal comes days after SGPC announced that it will not renew the agreement with the PTC channel of telecasting Gurbani from Golden Temple, which is expiring on July 23 and instead will launch a YouTube channel from July 24. While the plans for the launch of the YouTube channel are still in place, the latest development comes after many in the community objected to the web telecast of Gurbani since many don’t have access to smartphones and the internet.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the appeal was made in compliance with the order issued by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

“The SGPC will start sewa (voluntary service) of Gurbani broadcast on its YouTube/web channel from July 24, but on demand of the Sangat from across the world, the jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib has ordered the SGPC to continue broadcast through a channel until it establishes its own. So the PTC channel has been asked to continue Gurbani broadcast service, after consultation with the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami,” Grewal said.

The AAP-led state government and the SGPC have locked horns over the live broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple. While the SGPC asserts that the broadcast rights of the religious hymn should be reserved for the apex Sikh body only, Mann has sought its free telecast on all TV channels. On June 20, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab got the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed in the assembly to end the ‘monopoly’ of the PTC channel and ensure ‘free telecast’ for all. On June 26, the SGPC general house rejected this Bill.

Grewal said the SGPC is making persistent efforts to establish its satellite channel soon. “Regarding the satellite channel, a letter had been written to the Union minister of information and broadcasting seeking an appointment so that the necessary process can be initiated,” he said.

He said the SGPC will start the Gurbani broadcast from Amrit Vela (pious time in the early morning) on July 24, through its YouTube/web channel, regarding which Akhand Paath (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) started on Friday, to take the blessings and permission from Guru Sahib. He said invitations have been sent to Panthic organisations and prominent personalities, requesting them to attend the bhog ceremony of paath, during which the YouTube/Web channel will be launched.

In a statement, the jathedar said that all the devotees will not be able to watch and listen to the Gurbani telecast through the internet alone as this facility is not available everywhere.

“Many devotees don’t use smartphones or smart TV. So, the SGPC was asked to ensure that the telecast is continued through a satellite channel until it makes its arrangements,” Giani Raghbir Singh said in the statement.

Since 1998, the SGPC had given the Gurbani telecast rights to private channels, under which the current agreement was with G-Next Media Private Limited (PTC channel). The last agreement was signed on July 24, 2012, for 11 years under which G-Next Media was to give ₹1 crore annually (with a 10% annual increase) to the education fund of the SGPC. All dues have been deposited so far.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has stakes in PTC, has faced allegations of monopolising the Gurbani telecast, a charge he has refuted on several occasions.

Govt ready to make broadcast arrangements in 24hrs: Mann

Chandigarh Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the SGPC should clarify about the live broadcast of Gurbani from Golden Temple from July 24 onwards.

“SGPC should clarify about live broadcast of Gurbani from 24th July...All channels should be allowed to broadcast free of cost and free to air...If govt gets opportunity to serve, then we will make all arrangements within 24 hours,” Mann said in a tweet.

“Surprisingly, the SGPC is requesting only one private channel to continue broadcasting Holy Gurbani..why not others??” “Will they give the right of Gurbani (broadcast) to one family again for an indefinite period of time through the channel?? There is a limit to greed...,” he added.

Earlier also, Mann had offered to pay all expenses for Gurbani’s telecast across channels free of cost.

The state government is ready to discharge the duty of bearing all expenses for installing hi-tech equipment for the telecast of Gurbani on all the channels, he had said in May.

Mann had a few days ago urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to sign the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said until SGPC launches its satellite channel it should have given the right to broadcast Gurbani to all the channels.

