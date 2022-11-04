SGPG polls: WPD chief Amritpal presses for ‘selection’ over election

Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday advocated for ‘selection’ over election pertaining to the appointment of the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) scheduled for November 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amritpal was here at Desu Majra in Mohali for “Amrit Sanchar” and to motivate youngsters to get rid of drug addiction.

However, Amritpal while addressing the gathering of around 400 people voiced his concerns over the drug menace prevalent in the state.

Meanwhile, a heavy police deployment was witnessed near the venue in order to avoid any untoward incident.

A team led by superintendent of police (SP), Rural, Navreet Singh Virk stopped Shiv Sena leaders who were on their way to the same venue to register their protest against Amritpal accusing him of inciting communal tensions.