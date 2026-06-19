Shadow life: Virtual persona vs real self

Filtered photos, emoji-zed emotions, and forwarded feelings—where exactly am I in this digital existence?

This modern dilemma brings to mind a short story written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen back in 1847. In ‘The Shadow,’ the shadow of a man breaks away and goes out into the world.

Living in an age of hyper-information, fast consumption, and instant gratification, we have drowned ourselves in a glut where truth remains elusive. In the sheer velocity of volume, the veracity of what we consume gets entirely diluted. Reasoning and reflection have been replaced by quick reactions, shallow opinions, and echo chambers of agreement. We skim, scroll, and click impetuously, forfeiting our ability to doubt and question. Inundated with an incessant flow of breaking news, notifications, and messages, we constantly look to others—friends, influencers, or authorities—for signals on what to think or believe. A post with a thousand likes feels true, not because we verified it, but because others liked it. We forward it simply because others did. Conformity, and not confirmation, has become the ultimate buzzword.

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Today, we live in a virtual world meticulously created according to our preferences, perceptions, and self-concept. Supported by algorithms that feed us only what we want to see or hear, this make-believe world has become our favourite hideout. Increasingly wary of talking to real people in real time, we revel instead in an ever-growing list of virtual friends. Invisibility and anonymity give us the advantage of invulnerability, encouraging us to craft a well-curated, heavily edited, and idealised version of ourselves. Sceptical of our own vocabulary, we hide behind customised emojis or lazy abbreviations like GBU (God bless you) or RIP (Rest in peace). Do we really mean to share the genuine joy or grief of others when we don’t have the time or inclination to write a complete sentence? Are we apprehensive of the power of our own raw words? This is how we feel safe interacting with others online now.

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{{^usCountry}} We dig deep into the internet to select the most beautiful greeting cards and quotes, desperate to present ourselves as the most gracious, sophisticated, intelligent, and friendly individuals. Receiving a heart or a clapping emoji in return confirms that our message has hit the bull’s eye, prompting us to pat ourselves on the back and bask in the warmth of being the best. We have fallen deeply in love with this romanticised, perfect, yet profoundly unrealistic version of ourselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We dig deep into the internet to select the most beautiful greeting cards and quotes, desperate to present ourselves as the most gracious, sophisticated, intelligent, and friendly individuals. Receiving a heart or a clapping emoji in return confirms that our message has hit the bull’s eye, prompting us to pat ourselves on the back and bask in the warmth of being the best. We have fallen deeply in love with this romanticised, perfect, yet profoundly unrealistic version of ourselves. {{/usCountry}}

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This modern dilemma brings to mind a short story written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen back in 1847. In ‘The Shadow,’ the shadow of a man breaks away and goes out into the world. It learns a lot, becomes intelligent and stylish, and takes on a life of its own as a perfect version of the man. Years later, it returns and overpowers the man, rendering him weak and vulnerable. Eventually, a princess falls in love and marries the shadow instead of the actual man.

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Has our virtual persona become more relevant and overwhelming than our real selves? Is it making us lead a shadow life? Here’s some uncomfortable food for thought. njkaur1953@gmail.com

The writer is a Patiala-based retired associate professor in English