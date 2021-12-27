Shaheedi Jor Mela: Channi announces memorial to Bhai Sangat Singh in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib: Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on the second day of the annual Shaheedi Sabha dedicated to the martyrdom of martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s two younger sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh and Mata Gujri.

During an interaction with the media, the CM said a memorial to martyr Baba Sangat Singh would be established in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The elder sons of Guru Sahib were martyred at Sri Chamkaur Sahib and younger ones at Fatehgarh Sahib, Channi said, explaining the reason for the connection between the two places.

He said the state government has decided to link both these places as a mark of respect to the martyrs. The Hoshiarpur main road till Sri Chamkaur Sahib beyond the GT Road, Sirhind would be interconnected and the circuit has been named as Mata Gujri Ji Marg. Besides, a letter has been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord it the status of the national highway, said the CM.

The CM was accompanied by Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, district congress president Subhash Sood among others.

Channi visits Nakodar dera

JALANDHAR: CM Channi also paid obeisance at Dera Baba Murad Shah and Darbar Almast Bapu Lal Badshah, Nakodar. Accompanied by MLA Hardev Singh Ladi Sherowalia, former minister Amarjeet Singh Samra, former chairman of Kartarpur Improvement Trust Rana Randhawa and others, the CM visited Dera Baba Murad Shah where he prayed for the welfare of all sections of the society,according to an official spokesperson. The trustees of Dera Baba Murad Shah presented a shawl to the CM. He also partook of the langar with devotees and announced grants of ₹11 lakh each for both religious places.