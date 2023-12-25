Shaheedi sabha: After objections, CM Mann revokes decision to play ‘mourning bugle’

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday revoked the decision to play ‘mourning bugle’ on December 27 to mark the martyrdom of chhote sahibzade (two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh). Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday revoked the decision to play ‘mourning bugle’ on December 27 to mark the martyrdom of chhote sahibzade (two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh). (HT File Photo)

Some religious bodies, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), have objected to the move by saying that there is no tradition of mourning, instead the Sikhs observe their sacrifice.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Sunday, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh also issued a statement asking the CM to revoke the decision terming it against the Sikh principles.

In a social media post, the CM said, “I don’t want that entire sangat to indulge in any controversy while commemorating the sacrifice of sahibzade during days of martyrdom. So, giving due respect to the sentiments, the Punjab government withdraws decision to play bugle at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on December 27”.

Earlier, the jathedar said, “Playing mourning bugle hurts the Sikh ethos. Martyrdom days create high spirit in the community”.

On Friday, the chief minister during a meeting with the Fatehgarh Sahib administration to review the arrangements for the ‘Shaheedi Sabha’ announced the decision to play the ‘mourning bugle’ as a mark of respect to the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh (younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh) and Mata Gujri (mother of the Guru).

In reaction, the SGPC objected to the Punjab government’s decision.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh does not symbolise gloom, but high spirits.

“They left a unique imprint in history by sacrificing their life for the truth, rights and religious ethos. The CM should not ignore the Sikh tradition. Such an act undermines the martyrdom of chhote sahibzade. So, he should pay respect to them in light of the Sikh history,” he said.

The revocation of the decision is being hailed by the Sikh segments.