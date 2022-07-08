‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ tweet: Kangana moves HC, seeks quashing of defamation case

Actress Kangana Ranaut has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of defamation proceedings initiated against her in a Bathinda court over a tweet in 2021 during farmers’ protests against the three farm laws.

The criminal defamation complaint was filed by Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, on January 5, 2021.

Ranaut claims none of the accusations mentioned prima facie establish a case of defamation and the same was based on “false and baseless allegations”. The impugned complaint has been filed with an “ulterior motive” and is an outcome of a “political vendetta”, Ranaut has claimed seeking quashing of the summoning order of February 22 passed by the judicial magistrate (first class), Bathinda.

“The court passed the order in a mechanical manner without examining the veracity of the allegations and in the absence of a proper inquiry,” she has maintained, adding that there was “no evidence on record” which could substantiate the allegations made against her.

“The matter was taken up by the bench of justice Meenakshi I Mehta and after hearing arguments for over an hour has kept the matter pending for Monday,” lawyer Abhinav Sood said.

In her tweet, Ranaut had allegedly compared Kaur with “Shaheen Bagh dadi”, a woman protester at Shaheen Bagh during anti-CAA protests, and had allegedly hinted that such protesters could be “hired”.

In her complaint, Mohinder Kaur had stated that the actor made “false imputations and remarks” against her in the tweet by claiming that she was the same old woman, who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

“By using such remarks, the actor lowered my reputation and prestige,” Kaur had alleged in the complaint.

The plea from Ranaut says several Twitter and Facebook users posted two images of an elderly woman stating that she is 82-year-old Bilkis Bano, popularly known as “Shaheen Bagh dadi”. Several people on social media claimed that both the women in the photograph are the same and that Bilkis Bano was also present at the farmers’ protest. The post was merely retweeted by the petitioner and none of the remarks were made by the petitioner.

