Shake things up a little bit

Sweet, simple and a to-go beverage – milkshakes are one of the best treats to enjoy any day of the week. What’s more is that you can pair it with a side of fries, gulp it down along with a gourmet burger or enjoy it on its own. And since September is celebrated as Shake Month, we bring you some quick and easy recipes to try out:

Oreo Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

2 cup vanilla ice cream, ⅔ cup milk, 8 Oreo cookies, 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional), whipped cream for serving (optional)

METHOD

- Add the ice cream, milk, vanilla essence, and Oreo cookies to your blender. Grind until smooth.

- Serve in large glasses with whipped cream.

- By Mamta Nanda, food blogger

Oreo milkshake

Mint Choco Chip Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

3 cup mint choco chip ice cream, 1½ cup whole milk, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and choco chips

METHOD

- In a blender, add the ice cream and milk. Blend until creamy.

- Pour into tall glasses. Top with whipped cream, maraschino cherries and choco chips, and serve.

- By Shaheen, food vlogger

Mint choco chip milkshake

Tiramisu Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

4 large scoops vanilla ice cream, ½ cup iced mocha coffee, 2 tbsp mascarpone cheese, 2 ladyfinger cookies, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cocoa powder for dusting

METHOD

- Mix the ice cream, mocha coffee, mascarpone cheese, and ladyfinger cookies in a blender until smooth.

- Pour into a tall glass. Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Dust cocoa powder on top and decorate with ladyfinger cookies.

- By Niloufer S, food blogger

Tiramisu milkshake

Blueberry Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

2 cup vanilla ice cream, 2 cup frozen blueberries, 2 cup milk, 1 tbsp honey, whipped cream, and mint leaves (for garnish)

METHOD

- Put all the ingredients in a blender and mix on high until smooth and creamy.

- Top with whipped cream, frozen blueberries, and mint leaves. Serve chilled.

- By Satvant Kaur, Pind Punjabi

Blueberry milkshake

Salted Caramel Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

4 cup vanilla ice cream, ½ cup whole milk, ½ cup salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, toffee bits

METHOD

- Add ice cream, whole milk, and ¼ cup salted caramel sauce to a blender. Blend until smooth.

- Decorate the inside of the glass and the rim with salted caramel sauce.

- Top with whipped cream, extra salted caramel sauce, and toffee bits.

- By Ansh Verma, recipe developer

Salted caramel milkshake

