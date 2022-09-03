Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shake things up a little bit

Shake things up a little bit

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 08:59 PM IST

Sweet, simple and a to-go beverage – milkshakes are one of the best treats to enjoy any day of the week

Try these easy and quick milkshake recipes and impress the fam (HT Photos)
BySubhashree Nanda

Sweet, simple and a to-go beverage – milkshakes are one of the best treats to enjoy any day of the week. What’s more is that you can pair it with a side of fries, gulp it down along with a gourmet burger or enjoy it on its own. And since September is celebrated as Shake Month, we bring you some quick and easy recipes to try out:

Oreo Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

2 cup vanilla ice cream, ⅔ cup milk, 8 Oreo cookies, 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional), whipped cream for serving (optional)

METHOD

- Add the ice cream, milk, vanilla essence, and Oreo cookies to your blender. Grind until smooth.

- Serve in large glasses with whipped cream.

- By Mamta Nanda, food blogger

Oreo milkshake

Mint Choco Chip Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

3 cup mint choco chip ice cream, 1½ cup whole milk, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and choco chips

METHOD

- In a blender, add the ice cream and milk. Blend until creamy.

- Pour into tall glasses. Top with whipped cream, maraschino cherries and choco chips, and serve.

- By Shaheen, food vlogger

Mint choco chip milkshake

Tiramisu Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

4 large scoops vanilla ice cream, ½ cup iced mocha coffee, 2 tbsp mascarpone cheese, 2 ladyfinger cookies, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cocoa powder for dusting

METHOD

- Mix the ice cream, mocha coffee, mascarpone cheese, and ladyfinger cookies in a blender until smooth.

- Pour into a tall glass. Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Dust cocoa powder on top and decorate with ladyfinger cookies.

- By Niloufer S, food blogger

Tiramisu milkshake

Blueberry Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

2 cup vanilla ice cream, 2 cup frozen blueberries, 2 cup milk, 1 tbsp honey, whipped cream, and mint leaves (for garnish)

METHOD

- Put all the ingredients in a blender and mix on high until smooth and creamy.

- Top with whipped cream, frozen blueberries, and mint leaves. Serve chilled.

- By Satvant Kaur, Pind Punjabi

Blueberry milkshake

Salted Caramel Milkshake

INGREDIENTS

4 cup vanilla ice cream, ½ cup whole milk, ½ cup salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, toffee bits

METHOD

- Add ice cream, whole milk, and ¼ cup salted caramel sauce to a blender. Blend until smooth.

- Decorate the inside of the glass and the rim with salted caramel sauce.

- Top with whipped cream, extra salted caramel sauce, and toffee bits.

- By Ansh Verma, recipe developer

Salted caramel milkshake
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhashree Nanda

Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP