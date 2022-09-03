Shake things up a little bit
Sweet, simple and a to-go beverage – milkshakes are one of the best treats to enjoy any day of the week. What’s more is that you can pair it with a side of fries, gulp it down along with a gourmet burger or enjoy it on its own. And since September is celebrated as Shake Month, we bring you some quick and easy recipes to try out:
Oreo Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
2 cup vanilla ice cream, ⅔ cup milk, 8 Oreo cookies, 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional), whipped cream for serving (optional)
METHOD
- Add the ice cream, milk, vanilla essence, and Oreo cookies to your blender. Grind until smooth.
- Serve in large glasses with whipped cream.
- By Mamta Nanda, food blogger
Mint Choco Chip Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
3 cup mint choco chip ice cream, 1½ cup whole milk, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and choco chips
METHOD
- In a blender, add the ice cream and milk. Blend until creamy.
- Pour into tall glasses. Top with whipped cream, maraschino cherries and choco chips, and serve.
- By Shaheen, food vlogger
Tiramisu Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
4 large scoops vanilla ice cream, ½ cup iced mocha coffee, 2 tbsp mascarpone cheese, 2 ladyfinger cookies, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cocoa powder for dusting
METHOD
- Mix the ice cream, mocha coffee, mascarpone cheese, and ladyfinger cookies in a blender until smooth.
- Pour into a tall glass. Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Dust cocoa powder on top and decorate with ladyfinger cookies.
- By Niloufer S, food blogger
Blueberry Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
2 cup vanilla ice cream, 2 cup frozen blueberries, 2 cup milk, 1 tbsp honey, whipped cream, and mint leaves (for garnish)
METHOD
- Put all the ingredients in a blender and mix on high until smooth and creamy.
- Top with whipped cream, frozen blueberries, and mint leaves. Serve chilled.
- By Satvant Kaur, Pind Punjabi
Salted Caramel Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
4 cup vanilla ice cream, ½ cup whole milk, ½ cup salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, toffee bits
METHOD
- Add ice cream, whole milk, and ¼ cup salted caramel sauce to a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Decorate the inside of the glass and the rim with salted caramel sauce.
- Top with whipped cream, extra salted caramel sauce, and toffee bits.
- By Ansh Verma, recipe developer